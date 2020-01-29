Kejriwal asked Indira Jaising to approach Nirbhaya's mother, says Sambit Patra at Chunav Manch

Levelling a major allegation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday claimed that Kejriwal had asked senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh to approach Nirbhaya's mother with a request to forgive the rapists of her daughter, who are set to be hanged on Feb 1. Addressing the gathering at India TV's Chunav Manch, Patra said,"Indira Jaisingh went there at the instructions of Kejriwal."

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, Patra question as to how was he able to manage to fulfil all his poll promises in the last six months when he had been claiming that Centre didn't allow him to work for the first four and a half years.

"Kejriwal was either lying back then or he is lying now. That, however, doesn't matter much, as Kejriwal and lying are now synonymous," said Patra.

Sambit Patra at India TV Chunav Manch 2020

Further attacking the CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Patra claimed that the protestors had raised slogans against the Indian Army even as they hailed the Pakistani Army. "The protestors in Shaheen Bagh want the government to lathicharge them so they could go to the US and tell them that Indian Muslims are being mistreated by the Modi government," said the BJP spokesperson.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra asked as to how many more times will he be launched in politics.

He also said that the Congress has become the fourth pillar of Indian politics.

Patra also expressed surprise that Congress was considering its performances in the state elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand as satisfying.

"They came fourth in Maharashtra among the four major parties which were contesting the polls. They somehow managed to be part of the government. They are like the fourth pillar of Indian politics," said Patra.

In the same panel, Congress' spokesperson Rajeev Tyagi said that AAP and the BJP were same sides of the same coin.

"Both of them have the same agenda and have an understanding among themselves. Both of them are also expert at lying," said the Congress leader.