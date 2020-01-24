Chunav Manch: India TV's mega conclave on Delhi Assembly Election on January 29

As the political temperature in Delhi soars ahead of the upcoming Assembly Election 2020, India TV is back with its day-long conclave 'Chunav Manch' with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Prominent leaders from Delhi will appear on India TV's Chunav Manch.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will take place on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The elections in the national capital will be a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress. Present Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.

India TV's Chunav Manch will feature many prominent leaders who will take on questions. The event will be broadcast from 10 am onwards on January 29.