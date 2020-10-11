Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
BJP releases candidates list for upcoming by-polls in 5 states

Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming State Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2020 15:03 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming State Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha. The list of the candidates was finalized in a meeting held by BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday.

More to follow...

