Bihar election 2020: 'PM Modi has 6 siblings', Tejashwi responds to Nitish's 8-9 children jibe at Lalu-Rabri

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar's '8-9 children' jibe directed at Lalu-Rabri.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his '8-9 children' jibe. Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has insulted 'women and my mother's sentiments' and sought to draw parallels between his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's siblings.

Tejashwi Yadav, 31, is the eighth of former CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's nine children. PM Modi is the third of six siblings, with five of them being boys.

"By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on the main issues, like inflation, corruption, unemployment etc," Tejashwi said.

Kumar during an election rally in Vaishali didn't take names but his remark was directed at Lalu's family. "Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see - this is the kind of Bihar they want to make," the Chief Minister had said.

Tejashwi, 31, is leading the grand alliance of opposition parties. He has also been declared the chief ministerial candidate.

Nitish Kumar, 69, is the chief ministerial face of the NDA. He is seeking a fourth consecutive win this election.

The state will go to polls in three-phase from from October 28 to November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

