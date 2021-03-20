Bengal polls 2021: Another face-off between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur today

Image Source : PTI PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee will address election rallies in Kharagpur today

West Bengal is gearing up for another face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee today when the two leaders will address election rallies in Kharagpur to bolster their parties' campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

As per the schedule announced by the BJP, PM Modi will address the public meeting in Kharagpur at 11:15 AM. This will be his second visit to the poll-bound state in a week and fifth since January. Earlier on Thursday, he addressed a rally Purulia.

Mamata Banerjee, who is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life, will address three public meetings in Kharagpur today. The Bengal CM is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state polls after helming West Bengal for a decade. Mamata in her rallies is leaving no stone unturned to attack the BJP and its leadership, calling the saffron party a "political virus".

From Kharagpur, PM Modi will go to Assam where he will address another rally. The rally will be held in Chabua at 3 PM.

“Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls," PM Modi tweeted.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight-phase from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

