'Enrich festival of democracy': PM Modi appeals people as Bengal votes in last phase

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people of Bengal to vote while following Covid protocols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people of Bengal to cast their votes to enrich the festival of democracy while following Covid-19 protocols as polling for the eighth and last phase of assembly elections began at 7 am Thursday. Voting on 35 seats in West Bengal is being held amid the surging second wave of COVID-19.

BENGAL ELECTIONS 2021: FULL COVERAGE

"Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10.

ALSO READ: Bengal polls: EC listens only to PM Modi and Amit Shah, says Nusrat Jahan

Voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata.

Two TMC ministers - Shashi Panja and Sadhan Pandey - are contesting from Shyampukur and Maniktala seats in north Kolkata respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)