Athani Constituency Bypolls Result: BJP races ahead of Congress with 65% votes

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Early trends from Athani show that BJP's Mahesh Iranagoud Kumatalli is currently leading in this seat with 65.24 percent of votes. Congress's Gajanan Bhalachandra Mangasuli is currently trailing closely 31.35 percent of votes, according to the EC website. Athani is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Belgaum district of North Karnataka. There are a total of 2,13,807 voters in this assembly of which 1,10,347 are males, 1,03,458 are females, and 2 are of the third gender.

In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Mahesh Eranagouda Kumatalli.

Athani is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

By-Elections of Athani constituency were held on 5 December 2019. Counting of votes is currently underway.