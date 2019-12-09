Kagwad Constituency Results: BJP' Shrimant Balasahib Patil leads in round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2019: Kagwad Constituency Result

Kagwad is an assembly constituency in Karnataka. Early Trends from Kagwad show BJP' Shrimant Balasahib Patil by 1452 votes against BJP candidate Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage. Also, in the fray-- Shri Shrishail Parasappa Tugashetti of JD(S).

Karnataka-Kagwad Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 BHARAMGOUDA ALAGOUDA KAGE Indian National Congress 3283 0 3283 39.56 2 SHRIMANT BALASAHEB PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party 4735 0 4735 57.06 3 SHRI SHRISHAIL PARASAPPA TUGASHETTI (SHETTAR) Janata Dal (Secular) 73 0 73 0.88 4 VIVEK JAYENDRA SHETTI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 60 0 60 0.72 5 A. SACHINKUMAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 17 0 17 0.2 6 ARCHANA GANAPATI MOLEKAR Independent 9 0 9 0.11 7 DEEPAK JAGANATH BURLI Independent 21 0 21 0.25 8 MURAGEPPA NINGAPPA DEVARADDI Independent 12 0 12 0.14 9 SANDEEP GOPAL KAMBLE Independent 28 0 28 0.34 10 NOTA None of the Above 60 0 60 0.72 Total 8298 0 8298

In 2018, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. In 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Kagwad Assembly Constituency was recorded as 57 per cent.

There are a total of 1,78,735 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 92,223 are male, 85,812 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, BJP won this seat with a margin of 2,887 votes (2.23%) securing 32.34% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.69%.

In 2008 Assembly Elections, BJP won this seat with a margin of 8,982 votes (8.32%) registering 41.95% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.98%.