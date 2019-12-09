Hunasuru Results: HP Manjunath of Congress leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2019: Hunasuru Constituency Result

Early Trends from Hunasuru show H. P. Manjunath​ ​of Indian National Congress is leading by 852 votes against Congress candidate H.P Manjunath.

Also, in the fray-- Adagooru H. Vishwanath of BJP.

Hunsuru is an assembly constituency in Karnataka. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Janata Dal (secular). In 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Hunsur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 49 percent.

There are a total of 2,21,361 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,634 are male, 1,09,665 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, INC won this seat with a margin of 40,207 votes (24.9%) securing 51.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.35%.

In the 2008 Assembly Elections, INC won this seat with a margin of 15,041 votes (10.35%) registering 39.57% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.73%.