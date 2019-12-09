Krishnarajapete Result: B. L. DEVARAJ of JDS leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Assembly Election 2019: Krishnarajapete Constituency Result

Early Trends from Krishnarajapete show Narayan Gowda of BJP is trailing by 1312 votes against JDS candidate B. L. DEVARAJ. Also, in the fray-- B C Manju of JD(S).

Krishnarajapete is an assembly constituency in Karnataka. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Janata Dal (secular). In 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Krishnarajapete Assembly Constituency was recorded as 51 per cent.

There are a total of 2,01,663 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,639 are male, 98,956 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.35 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, JDS won this seat with a margin of 9,243 votes (6.02%) securing 37% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.57%.

In the 2008 Assembly Elections, INC won this seat with a margin of 3,056 votes (2.25%) registering 35.72% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.86%.