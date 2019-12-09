KR Pura Constituency Bypolls Result: BJP's Basavaraja leading with 19,529 votes against Congress

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results KR Puram

Early Trends from KR Puram constituency show BJP candidate BA Basavaraja leading by 19,529 votes against Congress' M Narayanaswamy. Also, in the fray-is C Krishnamurthy of JD(S).

There are a total of 4,38,156 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 2,29,986 are males, 2,07,982 females and 114 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 90%.

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, Congress won KR Puram with a margin of 24,001 votes (11.99%) securing 53.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.91%.

In 2008 Assembly Elections, BJP won this seat with a margin of 8,792 votes (6.46%) registering 48.73% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 47.6%.

Counting of votes is currently underway.