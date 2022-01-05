Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth Rs 42,750 cr

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
The Election Commission is due to hold assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. This would be his first visit to Punjab after the Centre scrapped the three farm laws. According to the PMO, the projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar-Una section and Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s satellite centre in Ferozepur which will be built at a budget of Rs 490.5 crore and include 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It will also house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments, along with minor and major operation theatres. Punjab is among five states where polls will be held early this year. The four other states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll dates next week.  

    EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration, political parties on Wednesday

    The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday. Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel's exercise to take stock of the situation. The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there. Top state administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery will attend separate meetings on Wednesday evening, sources said.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP trying to destroy communal harmony: Owaisi

    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said BJP leaders are trying to destroy communal harmony and dignity of the Indian Constitution. Addressing a gathering at Dingarpur, Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of encouraging people who are spreading hatred in name of religion. The Muslim leader was referring to the æDharamsansad' recently held in Haridwar, where open calls for violence against Muslims were made by seers and many others. 

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress leader booked for marathon incident in Bareilly

    An FIR has been lodged against Congress district chief Mirza Ashfaque Saqlaini and other unidentified persons following a "stampede-like situation" during a marathon organised by the party in Bareilly. The event held on Tuesday, was held as part of the Congress party's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" Assembly election campaign. Videos of the incident also went viral on social media. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "A case was lodged on Tuesday night against the organisers of the marathon after a probe by the district administration. A police officer said that three girls fell and sustained injuries during the marathon."

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab ministers press for unity in state Congress unit

    Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, some senior ministers and leaders on Tuesday met the Congress leadership and demanded that unity in the state organisation be ensured. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raja Warring, besides party MP Amar Singh and PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in the national capital. Sources said the Punjab leaders learnt to have raised the issue of announcements made by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu during public functions in the state. The sources said they raised the issue of announcement of party candidates at public functions in Punjab, even when their candidature is being discussed and a consensus is yet to be arrived at. The ministers also learnt to have discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming polls.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Mathura saints assure 'record victory' for Yogi Adityanath

    Saints and seers in Mathura have assured victory with a record margin for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if the BJP decides to field him from here in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Gyananand Maharaj, founder of the Shri Krishan Kripa Dham, said that though no official announcement has been made about the chief minister candidate so far, the community of saints will support Yogi Adityanath 'wholeheartedly' if he decides to run for elections from the area. Another seer, Mahant Manmohan Das, said, "We want him to contest from Lord Krishna's town," while Rajendra Das Maharaj, president of Shri Malook Peeth Ashram in Vrindavan, said it would be 'a matter of pride' for every resident if the chief minister contested elections from Mathura. "We will ensure his victory as he himself is a saint and not a politician," he said.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Channi skips Congress' 1st meeting of screening committee for Punjab polls

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not present at the Congress' first meeting of its screening committee for the upcoming elections. The panel will again meet on Wednesday and finalise the first list of Congress candidates for the polls.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress holds 1st meeting of screening committee for Punjab Assembly polls

    The Congress on Tuesday held the first meeting of its screening committee for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections and is learnt to have finalised around 70 candidates for polls. Top Congress leaders of the state attended the meeting which was chaired by party general secretary Ajay Maken.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Election Commission to announce poll dates next week

    The Election Commission of India is likely to announce poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next week. The dates could be announced between January 10 and 13. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Stampede at Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly

    Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Ahead of PM's Punjab visit, Badal seeks economic & agricultural package

    Five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create the right atmosphere for his much-delayed visit to Punjab by first taking some concrete steps to expose the conspiracy behind the on-going incidents of sacrilege against Sikh faith and resolving the other major political, religious and economic issues facing the state. Badal in a statement here listed five major issues on which he said a prime ministerial package would lend credence and respectability to Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. "As the PM, you would earn a lot of goodwill and my personal gratitude, if before coming here, you announce an economic, political, agricultural and territorial package to meet the demands of the Punjabis." The former CM also drew the PM's attention to thousands of Sikh families awaiting justice for the massacre of 1984. Badal said the PM's visit would then truly be a welcome gesture and would heal many past wounds inflicted by successive Congress governments.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab hikes honorarium of 53,000 Anganwadi workers, others

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Tuesday announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of over 53,000 Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers and the helpers. He also declared that all these workers would be now eligible for regular increase in their honorarium annually from January 1, 2023. Channi also distributed appointment letters to 67 'safai sewaks'.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Adityanath in Amethi

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'accidental Hindu'. Addressing a rally in Amethi, Adityanath said that Rahul is an 'election tourist' and accused him of maligning Amethi in Kerala. Notably, Rahul had lost Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He had won from Wayanad seat of Kerala. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
  • Jan 05, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath hits out at SP, says Akhilesh govt was worshipper of Kans

    In a veiled attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of not doing anything for Mathura and other religious places associated with Lord Krishna, and termed the previous SP government as  "worshiper of Kans". He accused the previous government of creating a Kans that resulted in the Jawahar Bagh incident, in which 29 people were killed in June 2016 when police forcibly tried to evict squatters who were backed by Ram Vriksh Yadav. Adityanath's comment came a day after Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government in the upcoming Assembly polls and establish "Ram Rajya" in UP.

  • Jan 05, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore, in Punjab's Ferozepur, on Wednesday. The PM will visit the city for the event that is expected to take place at 1pm, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Modi's visit to the city comes ahead of the upcoming polls in Punjab. These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar-Una section and Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, according to the PMO. 

