Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth Rs 42,750 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. This would be his first visit to Punjab after the Centre scrapped the three farm laws. According to the PMO, the projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar-Una section and Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s satellite centre in Ferozepur which will be built at a budget of Rs 490.5 crore and include 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It will also house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments, along with minor and major operation theatres. Punjab is among five states where polls will be held early this year. The four other states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll dates next week.