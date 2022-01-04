Follow us on Image Source : ANI WATCH: Stampede during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly

A stampede-like situation happened during a marathon organised by a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh as part of the party's "ladki hun, lad sakti hun (women can fight)" election campaign. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had first coined the slogan "ladki hun, lad sakti hun" during her last month visit.

In the video, it can be seen that hundreds of women and teenage girls were without masks at the marathon in Bareilly.

The massive crowd of marathon participants filled an entire road. As they started the long run, a few women in the front tripped and fell to the ground, leading to a scare for a brief period of time as more crowds from the rear pushed those in the front.

The situation almost led to a stampede; no one was injured fortunately.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The threat of COVID-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant looms over elections in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where political parties continue to hold rallies. The Election Commission has said political parties want polls to be held with following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.