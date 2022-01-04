Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Poll dates for assembly elections in 5 states likely to be announced between January 10-13: Sources

Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022
Polling dates for assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur are likely to be announced between January 10-13, election commission sources have informed.

