Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Adityanath in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'accidental Hindu'. Addressing a rally in Amethi, Adityanath said that Rahul is an 'election tourist' and accused him of maligning Amethi in Kerala. Notably, Rahul had lost Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He had won from Wayanad seat of Kerala.

Adityanath said that Rahul doesn't even know how to sit in a temple and dared the Gandhi scion to call himself a proud Hindu.

"Former MP from Amethi (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't even know how to sit in a temple. The priest of the temple he had visited had to teach him how to sit. He doesn't know what is Hinduism or Hindutva, and he is doing false propaganda," Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Amethi.

Adityanath's attack on Rahul comes amidst remarks by the Congress leader over the past few days wherein he repeatedly sought to highlight the difference between Hindu and Hindutva and described Hindu as tolerant and Hindutva as power-seeking.

Adityanath said that not a single Opposition leader came forward to help the public during the pandemic. “During the corona period, no worker, leader or public representative of SP, Congress, BSP; from their national president to general worker no one was standing for the public,” he said.

“As soon as elections come, these people come here. They will disappear for four and a half years after the elections and will not be seen again,” he added.

“Those who have always adopted divisive politics, disintegration and division are part of their genes, whose ancestors used to say that we are accidentally Hindus, they cannot call themselves Hindus,” the Chief Minister said.

“We are not hiding anything and we don’t have any hesitation. When I was not CM then also I used to say this and today also I am saying this and will always say this that everyone should proudly say that they are Hindu,” he said.

