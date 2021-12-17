Rahul Gandhi's knowledge and concept of Hindu, Hindutva very poor: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Hindu and Hindutvavadis and said his knowledge and concept on the subject is "very poor."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the RSS national executive member also slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashi Vishwanath corridor, saying he should not make the country "uncivilised" with his statements.

"Without Hindutva, a Hindu cannot remain a living being. By drawing a distinction between the terms Hindu and Hindutva, he has separated the body from its soul. He has very poor knowledge and concept," Kumar told reporters when asked for his view on Gandhi's remarks.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi on Sunday had said India is a country of Hindus and not 'Hindutvavadis', and called for the ouster of Hindutvavadis so that æHindus' can run it again.

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis have to be ousted once again and the rule of Hindus brought about in the country. I am a Hindu and not a Hindutvadi," he had said.

A Hindu heart is filled with love and that of a Hindutvadi with fear and hatred, Gandhi said. A Hindu is someone who is not afraid of anyone, embraces everyone, respects all religions and seeks the truth, he said. Kumar said, "I pray to God that he (Rahul) gets good senses."

Lashing out at Samajwadi Party chief's comments against Modi, he said politicians should have respect "for all and each other" and strive to develop a civilised society with their statements and conducts.

"Akhilesh Yadav doesn't leave any opportunity to insult Sanatan. He doesn't leave any chance to insult father. He should not make it an uncivlised country," Kumar said.

"All politicians should strive to develop a civilised society. Respect for all and respect each other," the RSS leader added.

Amid Prime Minister's recent visit to Varanasi for inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Yadav had on Monday remarked jeeringly that people stay in Benaras "when the end nears", sparking condemnation from the BJP which said his taunts were "cruel" and equated the former chief minister with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Kumar was speaking to reporters at an event organised by RSS-backed Bharatiya Christian Manch to celebrate Christmas at Nagaland House. The RSS leader did not give any reply when the reporters asked for his view on the demands for scrapping of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). A clamour for scrapping of the AFSPA has grown in the northeast after the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on December 5. One soldier had also died in rioting.

READ MORE: 'I am a Hindu, not Hindutwavadi': Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP at Jaipur rally

Latest India News