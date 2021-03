Image Source : FILE/PTI Assam polls: Congress releases second list of candidates

The Congress party on Sunday released a list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Assam. Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah has been fielded from Titabar, Bharat Ch. Narah from Naoboicha and Padma Lochan Doley from Dhakuakhana.

Earlier on Saturday, the party released its first list of candidates. The assembly polls in the state will be held in 3 phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

READ MORE: Assam polls 2021: Congress releases list of 40 candidates