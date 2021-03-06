Image Source : PTI Assam polls 2021: Congress releases list of 40 candidates

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly elections 2021. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the assembly polls in the state will be held in 3 phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Earlier on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released the first list of 70 candidates for the Assam elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress had released a list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Meanwhile, BJP had released a list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of Bengal elections 2021. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had also announced the full list of 291 candidates for the forthcoming polls.

