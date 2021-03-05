Assam polls 2021: BJP's first list of 70 candidates out, CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli seat

Image Source : ANI BJP releases first list of candidates for Assam assembly elections 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list of 70 candidates for the Assam elections. The assembly polls in the state will be held in 3 phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

According to the candidates' list, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli Assembly constituency while Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari Assembly constituency. Both of them used to contest from these constituencies earlier too, said Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary.

On Thursday, BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) had finalised the names of party candidates for the 86 constituencies in Assam that will go to the polls in the first two phases of Assembly elections on March 27 and April 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other CEC members were present at the meeting, which was also attended by the party's national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonawal, party state in-charge Baijayant Panda and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting, besides Assam poll in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar and co-incharge Jitendra Singh.