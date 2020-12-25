After Bihar, Owaisi's AIMIM to test waters in Madhya Pradesh through local body polls

Image Source : PTI/FILE Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is trying to expand its base in other states of the country after a decent performance in Bihar Assembly elections.

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested on 10 seats and won five in the recent Bihar Assembly election. Buoyed by the performance, the AIMIM is now planning to test itself in Madhya Pradesh in the local body polls scheduled to be held in February nex year.

Owaisi has already announced that AIMIM will contest the 2021 Assembly election in West Bengal.

Eyeing to expand its base in central India, the AIMIM has decided to conduct a survey of Muslim-dominated areas in Madhya Pradesh. Party's state unit acting president Neem Ansari that the survey to explore the party's status will be conducted soon.

The Congress and the BJP have been the two major players in Madhya Pradesh's politics since long. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party also has some influence in a few regions of the state. The entry of AIMIM is certain to impact the Congress' vote bank in the state.

Sources said that AIMIM is eyeing especially those areas where there are a large number of Muslim voters. Owaisi is specifically focusing on Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Javra, Jabalpur, Balaghat and Mandsaur, IANS reported.

The AIMIM had won 44 seats in the just concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. The BJP surprised everyone winning 48 seats in the local body polls.