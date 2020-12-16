Owaisi meets key UP leader at Lucknow hotel, triggers talks of AIMIM contesting state polls

Image Source : ANI Asaduddin Owaisi meets Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow

Buoyed by the results of Bihar assembly elections, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is looking to spread its wings in northern states. Owaisi on Wednesday met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar at a Lucknow hotel. The meeting between the two leaders has triggered talks of alliance between the AIMIM and SBSP for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The country's most populous state will got to polls in 2022.

"The two of us are sitting before you. We stand together and we will work under his leadership," Owaisi told ANI when he was asked whether AIMIM will fiels candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 polls.

Rajbhar is a sitting MLA from Zahoorabad constituency in Ghazipur district. His party is a constituent of the Ekta Manch alliance. Rajbhar is also the convenor of the alliance.

"The two of us are sitting before you. We stand together and we will work under his leadership," Owaisi told ANI when he was asked whether AIMIM will fiels candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 polls.



The development comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Prdaesh.

Meanwhile, Owaisi said that he will also meet Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav. Shivpal is younger brother of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. According to media reports, Shivpal is miffed with the Samajwadi Party's response to his offer of an alliance and he is now in talks with Owaisi for possible tie-up for the 2022 polls.

Shivpal, one of the founding members of the SP, floated his owned political party in 2018 after a rift with his niece Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh is the national president of the SP.

