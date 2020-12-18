Owaisi effect? Congress to organise convention for minorities in Bengal on December 23

Image Source : PTI Congress minority cell's Nadeem Javed said that the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will have little impact in Bengal.

The Congress will be organising a convention for minorities in West Bengal on December 23.

The convention will be organised at the Ramlila ground in Kolkata. The event will be attended by senior leaders of the party in the state and Congress' Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasad. Apart from him several senior leaders from the minority community are also likely to attend the convention that will be organised by the minority department of Congress Party.

At a time when the AIMIM has emerged as a major challenge for ruling TMC in the state of West Bengal as well as for the Congress party, which will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections along with Left parties in the state, this appears be an attempt to woo the minority voters which is gradually drifting from the grand old party.

Congress minority cell's Nadeem Javed, however, said the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will have little impact in Bengal. Javed described Owaisi's party as 'BJP's B team'.

"Owaisi is a B team of BJP and only cuts into minority votes to help them," Javed told India TV.