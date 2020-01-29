Aam Aadmi Party has become Khaas Aadmi Party: Shahnawaz Hussain at Chunav Manch

Image Source : INDIA TV Shahnawaz Hussain during India TV's Chunav Manch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain came down heavily on Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and sought to strike down its claims in the run-up to Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020. Shahnawaz Hussain was speaking at India TV Chunav Manch.

"Those who were in power made similar tall claims of development in Delhi. But they lost elections," said Shahnawaz Hussain. He appeared to suggest Congress' performance in elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party has become a Khaas Aadmi Party," Hussain added.

Aam Aadmi Party under Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been on publcity spree. The governemnt has been making advertisements in various media highlighting what it says are achievements of it regime in Delhi.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi and SDPI candidate (Okhla) Tasleem Rehmani were on the panel.

Alvi alleged that BJP is doing politics of hate. He sought to underline that weakening economy and rising unemployment were the real issues and things like Citizeship (Amendment) Act have amounted to distractions.

