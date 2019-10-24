Garhi-Sampla Result LIVE: Bhupinder Singh Hooda vs Satish Nandal

Garhi-Sampla Result: Counting of votes begins in Hooda's constituency

Counting of votes in Haryana's Garhi-Sampla Constituency will begin at 8 am.

This year, Krishnan from INLD, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress and Satish Nandal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency election among others.

In 2014, Satish Kumar lost to Hooda by a margin of 47,185 votes. In 2009 Assembly elections, Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda made history by defeating INLD candidate Satish Kumar and winning the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by securing five times more votes than Kumar. It was the first time since 1972 that the ruling party had returned to power in Haryana.

Polling for the Haryana State Assembly constituencies was held on October 21. According to the Election Commission (EC) data, a total of 1,169 candidates participated in the elections, 1,064 men, 104 women, and one Transgender.