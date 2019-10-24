Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Garhi-Sampla Result LIVE: Bhupinder Singh Hooda vs Satish Nandal

Garhi-Sampla Result LIVE: Bhupinder Singh Hooda vs Satish Nandal

Garhi-Sampla, Haryana Result LIVE: Bhupinder Singh Hooda vs  Satish Nandal: Counting of votes in Haryana's Karnal Constituency will begin at 8 am. Incumbent Cheif Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is up against JJP's Tej Bahadur Yadav. India TV brings to you live updates from Karnal.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 7:28 IST
Representative News Image

Garhi-Sampla Result: Counting of votes begins in Hooda's constituency

Garhi-Sampla, Haryana Result LIVE: Bhupinder Singh Hooda vs  Satish Nandal: Counting of votes in Haryana's Karnal Constituency will begin at 8 am. Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is up against JJP's Tej Bahadur Yadav. India TV brings to you live updates from Karnal.

This year, Krishnan from INLD, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress and Satish Nandal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency election among others.

In 2014, Satish Kumar lost to Hooda by a margin of 47,185 votes. In 2009 Assembly elections, Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda made history by defeating INLD candidate Satish Kumar and winning the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by securing five times more votes than Kumar. It was the first time since 1972 that the ruling party had returned to power in Haryana.

Polling for the Haryana State Assembly constituencies was held on October 21. According to the Election Commission (EC) data, a total of 1,169 candidates participated in the elections, 1,064 men, 104 women, and one Transgender.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryEVMs completely safe, can't be tampered with: Haryana CEO Next StoryMaha Elections: How to locate polling booth to vote, find name in list  