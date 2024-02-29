Winter holidays extended in Kashmir schools, physical classes from THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Winter vacation in Kashmir extended

With adverse weather forecast looming over the Kashmir Valley, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken precautionary measures by extending the school holidays in the region.

The directorate of school education, Kashmir has released an order regarding the commencement of the physical classes in the Kashmir Division. According to the order, the classes in all government and private schools of the Kashmir Division up to the higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March. The decision of resuming the classes has been taken after considering the advisiory of Meterological Department, preditcting heavy snowfall in the valley. The holidays in all schools now have been extended by two days. All the students, and parents are advised to keep in touch with the respective school authorities for further information.

What was said in the order?

The official notice reads, 'In view of the weather advisory issued by the Metrological department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and recognized private schools of the Kashmir Division upto the higher secondary level shall commence from March 4, 2024'.

Earlier, the schools were to reopen on March 1, this extension aims to ensure the safety and well being of the students and staff amidst potentially challenging weather conditions.