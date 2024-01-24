All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed tomorrow, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools in Uttar Pradesh to shut on January 25

On the occasion of Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary on January 25, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a holiday in all schools across the state. The closure applies to all government and private schools from Nursery to Class 12th. Earlier, the government had closed all offices, schools, and colleges in the state due to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

What was said in the notice?

The notice said that on Thursday, January 25, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Muhammad Hazrat Ali, all government and private schools in the state from pre-nursery to class 12th will remain closed. The notice further stated that Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26. This notice has been sent to all the schools of the state through the Education Department.

Schools closed in THESE districts

The North India region is experiencing cold waves including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, the government has declared a school holiday in primary classes and adjusted school timings for secondary classes.

In view of the rising cold weather wave conditions, the district magistrate, Agra, has given orders to announce a holiday for students up to class 8. Schools for these classes were to resume on January 25, which is now extended to January 27 due to Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary and Republic Day holiday. The school hours for classes 9 to 12 were also adjusted to operate between 10.30 AM to 3.30 PM during this period. On the other side, the District Magistrate of Lucknow has given instructions to implement online classes till January 27. Additionally, instructions have been issued to install room heaters in classrooms.