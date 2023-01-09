Follow us on Image Source : (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Winter Break: Remedial classes for 9 and 12 suspends; Practical exams to continue in Delhi Government schools

Winter Break: The Directorate of Education has recently announced that the remedial classes for class 9th and 12th students to get suspended. However, the Practical Exams will continue for classes 10 and 12. This decision of the Delhi government came in view of the cold wave in the city.

Remedial Classes suspended

As per the latest notice issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, because of the prevailing conditions of the extreme cold waves in the city, the decision has been taken to suspend the remedial classes for the class 9 and 12 students. But, the practical exams will continue for classes 10 and 12.

Practical Exams will continue

The official notice of the DoE reads, 'The remedial classes for students of classes IX to XII during winter break/ vacation are going on in all Govt Schools vide Circular No DE 23(08)Sch Br/2023/1184 dated 22.22 2022. Now, keeping in view the prevailing conditions of the extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt. Schools of the Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect.'

Further, the notice reads, 'However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per the schedule provided by CBSE vide Circular CBSE/CooroOROR(PUBD)/1/2022/Practical/e-/1926 dated 27 12 2022.'

The Directorate of Education has directed the heads of the schools to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents.

