Follow us on Image Source : MOE (TWITTER) Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Check here last date of registration | Know how to register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi will soon interact with the exam warriors, parents and teachers through his special initiative. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 27, 2023. The Education Ministry recently announced the date for this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha session. Students, parents and teachers who want to interact with PM Modi can register for the PPC 2023 on the official website. As per the latest notice of the Ministry of Education, the last date for the PPC 2023 registration has been extended.

As per the latest notice from the Ministry of Education, the last date for registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been extended. The tweet of the Education Ministry reads, 'No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams.

Know how to register for the PPC 2023 (as per the official website):

First things first, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button. Remember, the competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

What are the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Themes for students?

Know your freedom fighters

My startup dream

My Book My Inspiration

My life, my health

Our culture is our pride

Save the Environment for future generations

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Click Here.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special initiative to connect with Exam Warriors to be held soon

Also Read | 'Call upon all Exam Warriors', PM Modi's invitation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023