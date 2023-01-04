Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special initiative to connect with Exam Warriors to be held on this date

Follow us on Image Source : MOE (TWITTER) Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special initiative to connect with Exam Warriors on this date

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special initiative to connect with exam warriors is soon to be held. The PPC 2023 date has been announced. The wait is over now, as the Ministry of Education recently revealed the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. As per the Ministry of Education, PM Modi's special initiative will be held on January 27 this year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Date

Recently, the Ministry of Education in its tweet revealed the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The MoE tweet reads, '#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 Date Announced! The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors.'

As per the Ministry of Education, the Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

What are the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Themes for students?

Know your freedom fighters

My startup dream

My Book My Inspiration

My life, my health

Our culture is our pride

Save Environment for future generations

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Check how to download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 certificate

To download the certificate, go to mygov.in. Log in using the credentials Enter the required details asked (if any) and submit. Your certificate will be displayed.

It is advised to download and take a printout of the certificate for future reference. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 and to be conducted in offline mode. The Pariksha Pe Charcha is conducted every year by PM Modi to interact with the 'Exam Warriors', teachers and parents. PM Modi took this initiative in 2018, since then, this special session is conducted once every year.

