Follow us on Image Source : CBSE HQ (TWITTER) Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Apply fast! Last date for registration today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Central Board of Secondary has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 exam dates. As the exam dates for the board exam 2023 are out now, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is expected to be conducted in the last week of January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. Students, parents and teachers who want to participate in PPC 2023 can register online. The last date for registration is today, so hurry up.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 date is awaited. The registration for PPC 2023 started on November 25, 2023.

Know, how to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 (as per the official website):

First things first, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button. https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ Remember, the competition is open for school students in classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

What are the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Themes for students?

Know your freedom fighters

My startup dream

My Book My Inspiration

My life, my health

Our culture is our pride

Save Environment for future generations

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Check how to download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 certificate

To download the certificate, go to mygov.in. Log in using the credentials Enter the required details asked (if any) and submit. Your certificate will be displayed.

It is advised to download and take a printout of the certificate for future reference.

Also Read | 'Call upon all Exam Warriors', PM Modi's invitation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to register? check direct link and important dates