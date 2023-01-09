Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023: AISSEE answer key to release soon | Check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : AISSEE (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023: AISSEEanswer key to release soon | Check latest updates

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023: The answer key for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam is likely to release soon on the official website. The National Testing Agency conducted the entrance exam for Sainik school yesterday at different exam centres across the country. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023 answer key is expected to be soon released on the website. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the answer sheet once it gets released.

Know how to check the answer sheet for AISSEE 2023:

Go to the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'AISSEE 2023 Exam Answer Key' in the Public Notice section. You will be directed to a new page. A pdf file will get open for the answer key.

As per the official notice of the National Testing Agency 'NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2023 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2023-24. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.'

Further, the official notice reads, 'Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam is contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on www.nta.ac.in/ https://aissee.nta.nic.ac.in.'

