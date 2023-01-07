Foreign universities in India can be a boon as well as bane for the nation: Here’s why?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Foreign universities in India can be a boon as well as bane for the nation

Lakhs of students go abroad every year to pursue their higher studies in foreign colleges. They spend tons of money to get a seat in their dream college. Now, the good news is, these foreign institutions are coming to India itself.

Thanks to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, which has published draft regulations about the entry of foreign colleges in India. The NEP 2020 is in accordance with this step by the UGC.

It also said that only top-100 QS-ranking foreign colleges are given the green signal to set up their branches in the country. This is a boon to the students, as now, they get the opportunity to pursue their higher education in their favourite premium institute instead of driving abroad to finish their studies.

Foreign institutes in India: Why is it a boon?

After toilsome preparation for exams like GRE, GMAT, and others, students finally get to see the light at the end of the tunnel by getting a seat in a foreign college. Despite doing all these, there’s still turbulence to settle due to a lack of funds in hand.

The cost of living in any foreign nation is considerably high compared to India. Apart from that, the fees in foreign colleges are sky-touching, and parents get to splurge lakhs on their child’s education.

However, all that is going to end now, as the UGC came forward with a draft stating that foreign colleges can set up their branches in India. This not only saves so much money for the parents but also gets the student to study in their dream foreign college without leaving their home country.

Some of the top foreign institutes that are about to be set up in India including Yale, Oxford, and Stanford University. The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that this move is to take the education sector to the next level and reduce the divide in modules.

Foreign institutes in India: Why is it a bane?

Though establishing foreign colleges in India is seen as a boon, it has its share of differences as well. Most students leave abroad in pursuit of higher studies because of the quality of education they offer. There is now a big question on whether India can create an atmosphere similar to foreign institutes. At the moment, we haven't seen anything on this front. The next thing people think about is affordability. Foreign nations spend 3-10 times more on education per capita than India. As a result, the educational system would probably become more commercialized.