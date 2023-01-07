Counselling for UP NEET UG 2022: The mop-up round schedule for BDS course released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The mop-up round's online registration began on January 6 and will end on January 7, 2023.

The UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the Follow-Up Round has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training. Additionally, the BDS course's mop-up round schedule has been made public. The schedule can be found on the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, website, upneet.gov.in.

Details of the application process:

The mop-up round's online registration began on January 6 and will end on January 7, 2023. The Directorate will release the merit list on January 7 or January 8, 2023 and the applicants will be able to fill out their choices online from January 9 to January 11. On either January 11 or January 12, 2023, the seat allocation results can be determined. The allotted letter can be downloaded by candidates between January 12th and 14th January, 2023.

Counselling for UP NEET UG in 2022: How to Apply for the Mop-Up Round Candidates can follow these straightforward steps to apply for the Mop-Up Round.

upneet.gov.in is the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh's official website.

On the home page, select the UP NEET UG Counselling mop up round link.

Click "Submit" after entering the necessary information.

Complete the application form and pay the fees.

Click "Submit" when you're finished.

The application you submitted has been received.

Download the page and print a copy for future reference.

UPDGME UG counselling takes place for admission to courses with 85% state quota seats. Counselling for UP NEET 2022 will take place in three rounds. An open round or mop-up round will take place at the third level. The seats that were not filled during the first round of UP NEET 2022 counselling will be carried over to the second round and so on.

It is essential to keep in mind that the only criterion for admission to the MBBS/BDS programs offered by Uttar Pradesh's medical schools is a passing score on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test. The state will not conduct any other entrance exams for this purpose.

ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round from today! DETAILS here