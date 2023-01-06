Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round from today! DETAILS here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is to start the NEET PG Counselling special stray vacancy round from today. The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) special stray vacancy round will be held for All India Quota, Central University, Central Institutes, Deemed Universities and more. Those candidates who want to take participate in the NEET PG Counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round must apply through mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 notice

As per the notice for NEET PG Counselling 2022, no fresh registration will be held for the special stray vacancy round. The official notice for NEET PG Counselling 2022 reads, 'No Fresh Registration will take place in Special Stray Vacancy Round. All pre-registered candidates who are not holding any seat are eligible to participate. However, candidates will have to do Fresh Choice Filling for Special Stray Vacancy Round. The earlier choices filled in previous rounds by the candidates will become ‘Null & Void’.'

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Security deposit

To participate in the special stray vacancy round all registered candidates irrespective of their categories have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 50,000. The official notice of the MMC reads, 'The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited.'

What if a candidate fails to participate?

If a candidate fails to join the seats allotted to them in the special stray vacancy round, then they will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 exams.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important notice

The official notice further reads, 'Candidates who are not holding any Seat either in All India Quota or State Quota are eligible to participate in Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who will be allotted seats in Special Stray Vacancy Round will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents.'

