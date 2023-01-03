Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET UG 2023 Registration Date soon | Check exam dates and latest updates

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) can soon release the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate UG (NEET-UG) 2023 Registration. The NTA is expected to make an announcement for the NEET UG 2023 application dates and registration window soon. The NEET UG exam dates were declared earlier by the National Testing Agency on its official website.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency earlier released the exam dates for the major entrance exams on its official website. The NTA released the exam dates for NEET UG 2023 along with JEE Main 2023 Session 1, JEE Main 2023 Session 2, CUET UG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 07, 2023.

Neet UG 2023: How to register for the exam

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link. Create your login credentials and log in. Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates may check the application carefully after filling it out. It is advised that candidates must download their application form for future reference and take a printout.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET exam every year for MBBS and BDS admission in the country. The Administering body will is expected to activate the NEET UG 2023 Registration link soon on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also inform the candidates about the exam pattern and syllabus in the notification. Once the registration link will be activated, candidates will be able to fill it up from the official website.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility

As per the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. 10+2 students with PCB are eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.

