Women's Reservation Act comes into force even as Lok Sabha votes on bill's amendment today

New Delhi:

The Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, came into force on April 16, 2026, following a notification issued by the Union Law Ministry.

However, it remains unclear why the law has been brought into effect now, even as Parliament is debating amendments to enable its implementation by 2029. An official attributed the move to "technicalities" without offering further details, PTI reported.

Despite the notification, the reservation will not be implemented in the current Lok Sabha. Officials said it can only be implemented after a fresh delimitation exercise based on the next census.

The notification read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Passed by Parliament in September 2023 as the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the law mandates one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, under its original framework, the quota was linked to delimitation after the post 2027 Census, effectively delaying implementation until 2034.

The government has now introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha to advance the rollout of the reservation to 2029.

PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill

Strongly advocating the implementation of the women’s reservation law from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs not to let the opportunity slip away, noting that women have not forgotten those who opposed their rights.

He said certain moments in a nation’s journey are crucial, where the mindset of society and the capability of leadership can come together to turn an opportunity into a lasting national asset.

Referring to the ongoing debate on the Bill, Modi said discussions had begun in the House, and several members had raised different issues, which the government would address in detail.

“There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such times, the mindset of society and the capability of leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India’s parliamentary democracy, these are such moments,” he said.

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