NEET PG 2023: Important notice for candidates! Check here exam date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2023: Important notice for candidates! Check here exam dates

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued an important notice for the NEET aspirants. The NBE in its notice said that the NEET PG 2023 registration will start soon. As per the official notice, the NBE will soon announce the registration data for NEET PG 2023. Aspirants must note that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted in March 2023.

NEET PG 2023

As per the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE), the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 05, 2023. Recently, the NBE issued an official notice for the online application invitation date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. The official notice of the NBE reads, 'National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on 5th March 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country.'

Neet PG 2023: How to register for the exam

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- natboard.edu.in. Click on the NEET PG 2023 registration link. Create your login credentials and log in. Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

NEET PG 2023 Registration

Further, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) said that it will inform about the registration date soon. The notice reads, 'The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in the coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard.'

Also Read | NTA Examination Calendar 2023-24: JEE Main session 1 from Jan 24, check NEET and CUET exam dates