Uttarakhand: Govt approves scholarship scheme for meritorious UG, PG students

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uttarakhand Govt approves scholarships

Scholarship Programmes: Uttarakhand Government, on May 31, approved scholarships for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students who secure the top three positions in each course of state universities and government colleges.

The scholarship scheme was approved by the Uttarakhand government during a state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. The UG and PG students of any regular courses of state universities and government colleges can benefit from the scheme, which takes effect from the 2023-24 academic session, they informed.

Students in first-year undergraduate programmes will be eligible to avail the scholarship if they secure at least 80 percent marks in the Intermediate exam, a release stated. Whereas, in the second and third years, the student's eligibility will depend on 75 percent attendance and at least 60 percent marks in the previous year.

Uttarakhand Govt's Scholarship Amount

The students who will secure first, second and third rank in a subject with at least 60 percent marks in UG courses will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively. For the PG courses of two years, the top three students will be awarded scholarships of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 per month, respectively, on the basis of marks secured in the first year.

The students who will secure first, second and third rank in the aggregate percentile at the end of an undergraduate course will get a one-time scholarship of amount Rs 35,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. The aggregate percentile will be calculated also at the end of two-year or one-year postgraduate courses and the top three students will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 60,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, the release stated.

The scholarships will be paid in two instalments to the eligible students through direct benefit transfer after they apply for it through the designated portal. The scheme will cost the state government Rs 17 crore a year.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB Notification 2023 OUT at ibps.in; Registration for Clerk, PO starts tomorrow

ALSO READ | Sarkari Naukri: Bihar Govt to recruit 1.70 lakh school teachers, application starts from June 15, details here