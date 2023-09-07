Schools closed in Delhi: All educational institutes to remain shut from tomorrow for G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools closed in Delhi from tomorrow, September 8

School closed 2023, school closed during the G20 summit: All schools and colleges in the National Capital are going to be closed tomorrow in view of the upcoming G20 summit. According to the order, All education institutions will resume on Monday, September 11. The decision has been taken by the Delhi Government to prevent unnecessary traffic inconvenience to the visiting foreign delegates. Along with the educational institutions, all the banks, financial institutions, offices, and commercial organisation will remain close.

The Delhi Government has declared a holiday for all students and staff from September 8 to 10. The government has also asked the Education Department to stay in the city for these four days incase more staff is required for the G20 meeting.

Around 20 world leaders are going to participate in the two day summit which will held on September 9 and 10. The event will be take place at the newly built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, an international conference and exhibition centre.

The Delhi Government announced that all preparations for G20 summit are completed and the national capital is ready to welcom world leaders for the mega geopolitical event.

It is expected that at least top 20 world's leaders will visit India including US Vice President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not join the mega event.

The movements of vehicles are restricted in some areas. Citizens are permitted for only essential travel and activities. However, normal activities may resume in the city by the afternoon of 11 September.