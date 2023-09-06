G20: All schools, colleges, offices to remain closed on September 8-10, says Delhi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY All schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed in Delhi

G20 Summit 2023: The Delhi Government on Wednesday said the national capital is all set to welcome foreign delegates for the upcoming G20 summit which is to be held between September 8 and September 10. The Education Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena informed about the closure of all schools, colleges and offices during a press conference today, September 6.

"All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10 because of the G20 Summit," Atishi said. The G20 Summit will be held in the Bharat Mandapam convention center at Delhi. The government has already released the notifications regarding restrictions and traffic rules imposed in view of the summit.

"It is a matter of great pride that our country is hosting the G20 Summit. I congratulate the Centre for coming up with a grand convention centre at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Summit will be held. Ten roads have been refurbished for the G20 Summit and extensive beautification work has been undertaken," Atishi added.

Delhi government has announced that all government and private schools, boards and educational institutions of central and state governments located in NCT of Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Apart from this all private offices, educational and other institutions located in the national capital will also remain closed.

