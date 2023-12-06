Punjab: Students from Class 8 to 12 to inspect homes near their schools every Friday for Dengue Prevention

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY dengue campaign in punjab

The Punjab State Government has initiated a proactive step to combat dengue within the state. In response to the increased risk of dengue following floods, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has introduced an anti-dengue campaign titled 'Har Shukravar Dengue te Vaar.' This campaign aims to mitigate the spread of this vector-borne disease, safeguarding the lives of the populace from its potential impact.

Students from Classes 8 to 12 will perform dengue awareness activities

The Mid-Day Meal Society of Punjab has issued guidelines for school students regarding the prevention of dengue. Starting from December 1, students from classes 8 to 12 will be required to inspect houses near their schools every Friday as part of the anti-dengue campaign. The students will conduct door-to-door checks for breeding sites and raise awareness about dengue from 9 am to 10 am.

Students will also educate people about the causes, symptoms, and warning signs of dengue. These activities will be supervised by the school principal, school management authorities, Health Department, Civil Surgeon, respective senior medical officers, AMO, MPHS, and MPHW. The order also requires school heads to give lectures on dengue and its symptoms.

