Cyclone Michaung: Schools in THESE districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today

Schools, colleges, government offices are closed today in various districts of Chennai.

Chennai Schools closed today: Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts due to cyclone Michaung continuing to wreak havoc. Apart from these districts, the schools in Puducherry and Karikal are also closed today, December 6. The district collectors made the announcement last week as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4. The state government has decided to close all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Earlier, the schools were closed on December 4 and 5. According to media reports, the interior roads and suburbs in all these districts are still underwater with supply power down.

There is no update yet on the closure of schools tomorrow. The state government will take a call depending on the situation in the state. Students and parents are advised to contact school authorities for the latest updates.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall at 830 IST on December 5 and December 6 at 830 IST. Virudhunagar (dist. Virudhunagar) experienced heavy rain with 8cm, while Ponnamaravathi (dist. Pudukkottai), Natham (dist. Dindigul), Singampunari (dist. Sivagangai) and Sathiar (dist. Madurai) all recorded 7cm. Also, the weather forecast department has advised all citizens to stay safe.

In another post on the microblogging site, the weather forecast department writes, 'The scs “michaung” over south coastal AP moved northwards during past 06 hours. The latest observation indicates that the landfall process is completed. It lay centered at 1530 hours ist of today over south coastal AP, about 20 km WSW of Bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole.'