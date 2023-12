Updated on: December 06, 2023 11:33 IST

Cyclone Michaung Makes Landfall | Andhra Pradesh and Telangana On High Alert

Andhra pradesh and Telangana were on high alert as cyclone Michaung made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Both states have been hit by heavy rains in the last 24 hours. At least 8 people died in Chennai as approaching cyclone submerged the city.