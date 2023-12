Updated on: December 05, 2023 13:34 IST

Cyclone Michaung: Nellore and Machilipatnam are on high alert, likely a landfall to occur

Administration is on high alert as Cyclone Michaung is anticipated to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A series of precautionary measures have been taken across the region. As per IMD, the cyclone will intensify gradually