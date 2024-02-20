PM Modi inaugurates several educational projects worth Rs. 13,375 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several educational projects worth Rs. 13,375 crore. The projects include permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tripuati, IIT-Jammu, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing in Kancheepuram, the Indian Institute of Skills in Kanpur, and two campuses of the Central Sanskrit University located at Devprayag in Uttarakhand and Agartala in Tripura.

3 IITs, 20 New KVs, and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas inaugurated

The Prime Minister has recently inaugurated three new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) located in Jammu, Bodh Gaya, and Vishakhapatnam. Additionally, he has unveiled 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across various locations. Furthermore, he has laid the foundation stones for five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus, and five multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across India.

PM launches AIIMS in Vijyapur and Jammu

As part of his government's efforts to provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, officials said. The institute, whose foundation stone was laid by him in February 2019, was established under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana'. Set up at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students and a shopping complex among other facilities.

1,500 appointment letters distributed

Apart from this, Modi distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.

ALSO READ | List of 7 New Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) inaugurated by central government

(With Inputs from PTI)