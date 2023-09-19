NVS Admission 2024: Registrations for Class 9, 11 lateral entry begins at navodaya.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NVS Class 9, 11 lateral entry admission 2024 begins

NVS Admission 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started registrations for class 9 and class 11 lateral entry admission 2024-25. The NVS is conducting lateral entry admissions against the vacant seats. Students willing to take admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) can fill the application form online through the official website-- navodaya.gov.in till October 31, 2023.

Students will have to appear for the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) in order to get admission in any of the JNVs. The selection test will be organised in the offline mode on February 10, 2024.

Prior to this, NVS used to conduct LEST for admissions on the vacant seats of Class 9 only. From 2023 onwards, the LEST examination will also be held for Class 11 admission.

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Admission 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who will qualify Class 8 examination during the academic session 2023-24 in one of the government, government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

NVS Class 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who will qualify the Class 10 examination during the session 2023-24 from a government, government recognized school (affiliated to CBSE or any other State Education Board/ other government recognized Board) only are eligible to apply.

NVS Lateral Entry Admission 2024: Documents Required

Photograph

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Admission 2024 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks English 15 15 Hindi 15 15 Mathematics 35 35 Science 35 35 Total 100 100

NVS Class 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2024 Exam Pattern