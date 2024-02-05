Monday, February 05, 2024
     
  IIRF MBA Ranking 2024: IIM Ahmedabad secures top spot again, check list of top 10 B-Schools

IIRF MBA Ranking 2024: IIM Ahmedabad secures top spot again, check list of top 10 B-Schools

IIRF MBA Ranking 2024 list has been released on the official website. As per the list, IIM Ahmedabad took first place once more this year, while DU FMS rose from fifth to second place the previous year. Third place on the list of best business schools went to IIM Calcutta. Check details here.

Updated on: February 05, 2024 15:01 IST
IIRF MBA Ranking 2024 list out

IIRF Ranking 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the business school rankings for the year 2024. As per the ranking list, this year too, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has secured its top position, while, the University of Delhi's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS, DU) rose from fifth to second place this year. IIM Calcutta has retained its position this year, as well. Last year, the institute was in the third position on the top business schools list. IIM Bengaluru's position dropped from 2nd in 2023 to fourth place in 2024. IIM Kozhikode has secured fifth position in the IIRF rankings in 2024.

IIRF MBA Rankings 2024 encompass the list of the top 44 government MBA colleges, 135 private BA colleges, 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, 45 business schools under university programmes, and 50 business schools for research.

The overall IIRF Ranking 2024 has been prepared based on seven criteria including Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy and Support, Future Orientation, External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). This ranking will be very important for the students who want to do an MBA. Let's check the list of top 10 business schools this year.

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2024 (Government)

Institute State
IIM Ahmedabad-Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi Delhi
IIM Calcutta-Indian Institute of Management Kolkata
IIM Bengaluru-Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru 
IIM Kozhikode-Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
IIM Lucknow-Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
IIFT Delhi-Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi
IIM Mumbai- Indian Institute of Management (Formerly, NITIE, Mumbai) Mumbai
IIM Indore-Indian Institute of Management Indore
IIT Bombay-Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai Mumbai

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India (Private) 

Institute State
XLRI-Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur Jharkhand
MDI-Management Development Institute, Gurgaon Haryana
SPJIMR-S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai Maharashtra
SIBM-Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune Maharashtra
SCMHRD-Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development, Pune Maharashtra
XIMB-Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar Odisha
NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai Maharashtra
IMI-International Management Institute, New Delhi Delhi 
MICA, Ahmedabad Gujarat
IMT-Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh

 

