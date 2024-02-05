IIRF MBA Ranking 2024: IIM Ahmedabad secures top spot again, check list of top 10 B-Schools

Follow us on Image Source : IIRF IIRF MBA Ranking 2024 list out

IIRF Ranking 2024: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released the business school rankings for the year 2024. As per the ranking list, this year too, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has secured its top position, while, the University of Delhi's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS, DU) rose from fifth to second place this year. IIM Calcutta has retained its position this year, as well. Last year, the institute was in the third position on the top business schools list. IIM Bengaluru's position dropped from 2nd in 2023 to fourth place in 2024. IIM Kozhikode has secured fifth position in the IIRF rankings in 2024.

IIRF MBA Rankings 2024 encompass the list of the top 44 government MBA colleges, 135 private BA colleges, 50 Schools of Eminence for Employability, 45 business schools under university programmes, and 50 business schools for research.

The overall IIRF Ranking 2024 has been prepared based on seven criteria including Placement Performance, Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategy and Support, Future Orientation, External Perception and International Outlook (EPIO). This ranking will be very important for the students who want to do an MBA. Let's check the list of top 10 business schools this year.

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2024 (Government)

Institute State IIM Ahmedabad-Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad FMS-Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi Delhi IIM Calcutta-Indian Institute of Management Kolkata IIM Bengaluru-Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru IIM Kozhikode-Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode IIM Lucknow-Indian Institute of Management Lucknow IIFT Delhi-Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi IIM Mumbai- Indian Institute of Management (Formerly, NITIE, Mumbai) Mumbai IIM Indore-Indian Institute of Management Indore IIT Bombay-Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai Mumbai

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India (Private)