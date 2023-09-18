Noida, Greater Noida schools closed on THESE days due to UP International Trade Show, MotoGP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida, Greater Noida schools closed

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed after 2 PM of September 21 to September 22 in view of the UP International Trade Show proposed to be held in Expo Mart of Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar from September 21 to 25, 2023. Apart from this, the Moto GP India event is also scheduled to be organised between September 22 and September 24, 2023 in Buddha International Circuit, Grater Noida.

The Dharamveer Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Gautam Buddh Nagar in a letter to the head of schools has asked to close the schools after 2 PM of September 21 to September 22, 2023. All classes from nursery to class 12 will remain shut. Singh has instructed schools to strictly adhere to the orders.

Earlier in an order Hridesh Katheria, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), has announced to impose Section 144 in the distrcit in view of the International Trade Show at Expo Mart will take place from September 21 to 25 and the MotoGP Bharat event is proposed to be organised in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, 2023.

MotoGP event is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors, including over 10,000 foreign delegates. As per the reports, this event will witness the presence of guests and riders from somewhere around 22 nations.