  PM Modi to inaugurate 12 colleges across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing on January 12

PM Modi to inaugurate 12 colleges across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing on January 12

In the last 7 years, MBBS seats have increased by 79.6%, PG seats increased by 80.7% & there has been an 80% rise in the total number of medical seats in the country. Number of medical colleges have increased from 387 to 596.

January 11, 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate 12 colleges across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing on January 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical colleges across Tamil Nadu, and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai on January 12. Via video conferencing, the PM will inaugurate medical colleges established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore. Out of this, around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the Union government and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government, the PMO said on Tuesday.

In the last 7 years, MBBS seats have increased by 79.6%, PG seats increased by 80.7% & there has been an 80% rise in the total number of medical seats in the country. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 596.

The districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

"Establishment of these medical colleges is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavor to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country. The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college," stated the PMO.

Institute of Classical Tamil

CICT or  Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 Crore. CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus.

