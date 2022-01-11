Is India headed to another lockdown? PM Modi to hold big meeting with CMs on Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the review meeting on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi

India Covid situation latest news: Concerned over the spiralling Covid cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of chief ministers of all states to discuss the emerging scenario. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday (January 13, 2022).

PM Modi has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India's response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

The skyrocketing Covid cases in the country have raised fears of the nationwide lockdown being re-imposed. While rising Covid numbers are a matter of concern, imposing a lockdown will add to the woes that country's economy is already facing.

Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode. Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, the prime minister had underlined during Sunday's meeting.

India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

